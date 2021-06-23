Today in History: 5 cops using one gun in combating crime in Ghana - IGP reveals

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

David Asante-Appeatu,Inspector General of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, David Asante Appeatu has bemoaned the logistical constraint of the service calling for urgent need by the current government to consider retooling the service to efficiently discharge its mandate.



He cited instances where five policemen in certain areas all depend on one gun in combating crime describing the situation as worrying and want steps taken to immediately reverse this trend.



Despite planned reforms and transformational agenda in the security services he emphasized, the IGP said there are still identified challenges facing the police administration that needs the urgent attention of the government for effective policing.



“The future of Ghana Police will be brighter looking at the government blue print for the security service notwithstanding, there are litany of challenges which include inadequate and poor accommodation for officers and the huge deficit in the number of vehicles required for effective policing” he revealed.



At a National Police Command Conference held in Kumasi, the IGP observed the weakening firepower of the Service where five policemen use one gun in combating crime including financial constraints.



“In fact, some structures housing police stations in the country are quite an eyesore” IGP Asante Appeatu pointed out to the commanders when delivering a speech on the theme: “Transforming Ghana Police Service into a World class Police the role of the regional commanders”



The police chief Asante however appealed to personnel to eschew lackadaisical attitude and work to ensure quality delivery of justice in the country.



“Irrespective of our challenges, let us note that our performances dove-tail into that of the judiciary and we will either succeed as a system, the criminal justice system or risk putting our democracy in jeopardy”