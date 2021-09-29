Today in 2020: 'You're always scared to chastise Akufo-Addo but quick to condemn NDC, be fair!' - Mahama to chiefs

Politics of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Last year, the former president John Dramani Maham, admonished traditional leaders in the country to be fair in their judgement.



According to him, some chiefs are biased when it comes to commenting on issues under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Jinijini in the Bono Region on Monday, 28 September 2020, he said: “Nananom, we are both your children and every parent knows which one of his children is the troublemaker and the ‘patapaa’ one. But often, you generalise your reproach and we all take your advice but it is now time for you to call out the troublemaker by name.”



Former President John Mahama has urged chiefs and traditional leaders in Ghana, to be fair and balanced in their reproach of politicians and call out President Nana Akufo-Addo whenever he goes wrong instead of generalising their admonition.



In the view of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), chiefs in Ghana only find their voice of reproach whenever his party is in power but lose it once the governing New Patriotic Party is at the helm of affairs.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Jinijini in the Berekum West constituency of the Bono Region on Monday, 28 September 2020, Mr Mahama said since President Akufo-Addo took office, his governance has been replete with electoral violence, intimidation, fearmongering, discrimination, shutting down of radio stations critical of him, killing of journalists, stifling of press freedom and involving his friends and family members in corrupt deals such as the Agyapa Royalties Agreement and the now-botched PDS power contract.



Mr Mahama wondered why the chiefs and traditional leaders in Ghana have watched aloof as the President perpetrates such infractions on the Ghanaian people.



“So, Nananom, we are both your children".



“And every parent knows which one of his children is the troublemaker and the ‘patapaa’ one".



“But often, you generalise your reproach and we all take your advice but it is now time for you to call out the troublemaker by name”, Mr Mahama told the traditional leaders directly.



Mr Mahama continued: “Nana, you are the custodians of our land".



“Prior to western democracy, you were the custodians and rulers".



“And, so, you have the opportunity to talk when things are going wrong".



“However, oftentimes, it appears that when one of your children is on the throne, you are unable to chastise him for anything because you are scared to do so."



“But whenever your other child ascends the throne, you’ll hear people asking: ‘Where are the wise people of our land?’



“Everybody criticises him. But you must be balanced in chastising both children whenever they go wrong,” Mr Mahama noted.