Today in 2020, Ghana recorded its first cases of the novel Coronavirus

The announcement of 2 confirmed cases was made by the Ministry of Health

The rest of the world around Ghana had already been feeling the harsh effects of the virus that was crippling economies, even superpowers.

And while authorities in Ghana had given reassurances of measures to keep it away from our borders, as well as their preparedness towards dealing with any case recorded in the country, on this day in 2020, the first cases of the novel Coronavirus were recorded.

It would be recorded much later that the carriers of the virus were diplomats returning into the country.

Let's take look back at how GhanaWeb reported the news on Friday, March 13, 2020:

It's a mixture of emotions on twitter, mostly panic and pessimism.

The greatest fear of all Ghanaians in most recent times, has been that the fast spreading virus will be imported into the country, especially with the flexibility of the country's travel processes and the fact that its neighbouring countries have recorded confirmed cases of same.

Checks after checks with authorities including the health ministry, designated hospitals, airport authorities, immigration, among others pointed in a similar direction.

Their words were, Ghana is well prepared, its borders are being monitored, foreigners are being checked, and the likes.

In fact, just two days ago in a national broadcast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that the most is being done by leadership and health officials to ensure Ghana is safe. Even in the face of the virus they promised, an amount of 100 US dollars, among other things has been allocated for emergency measures.

Sadly, a day after this, the health ministry has confirmed two cases of the disease which was imported by a Turkish and Norway citizen. Though assured they are being quarantined and currently stable, amidst assurances that govt is working assidously to deal with the situation, some Ghanaians have already taken to twitter to express their fears.

While some are pessimistic about its spread considering contact in our daily routines, others are shocked about the rather 'suspicious' turn of events; that cases were confirmed almost after the president spoke.

Twitter is awash with a mix-bag of messages from Ghanaians.

