Today in 2020: Akufo-Addo's 'transportable' chair gets social media talking

The president’s seat which accompanied him wherever he went generated debate among the general public last year.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his presidential campaign tour was on several occasions spotted using a seat that is believed to have been transported with his convoy.



The presidential seat was spotted at various radio stations during his media tour in different regions. It was however unclear the motive behind the transportable chair.



Some individuals suggested that there was a spiritual connotation to it while others argued that it was part of measures to protect him from contracting COVID-19.



Read the full story originally published on Auhust 3, 2020, on Ghanaweb



During Akufo-Addo’s tour in the North East Region, he visited PAD 95.1 FM for an interview along with his presidential seat. The usual studio seat, according to the picture making rounds, was shifted aside, and replaced with his.



Also, during his visit over the weekend in the Ashanti Region, his presidential seat was taken along with him for an interview with Wontumi Radio Station among others.



There have been mixed reactions since the pictures emerged in the public space, as some say it’s a standard protocol while others have attached spiritual connotations.



Gabby Otchere-Darko, who commented on the Facebook post by Francis Kenndy Ocloo, explained that it was to keep him protected from Coronavirus.



"Not even did Mobutu think of doing this, you carry your office chair which is not yours but government from Accra to the North East region for an interview in a radio station?????????"



The Royal Presidential "Stool" visited the Kumasi Central Mosque yesterday before visiting the Wontumi Studios today and KNUST... #FollowThePresidentialStool



