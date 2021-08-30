Today in 2019: Wear the bulletproof vests, stop saying they’re uncomfortable - Bawumia tells Police officers

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2019 charged police personnel in the country not to let their guards down by refusing to wear bulletproof vests provided to them by the government.



According to Dr Bawumia, some personnel gave reasons that the bulletproof vest was "uncomfortable to wear."



But speaking at the burial of Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed who was murdered by armed robbers in line of duty in Kumasi, the vice president admonished them to wear the vest.



“Just this week, 4500 bulletproof vests have been delivered to the Police to help stem these unfortunate incidents. I urge police officers to wear the bulletproof vests and not say that they are uncomfortable to wear,” he said.



Three suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Sgt. Michael Gyamasie and L/CPL Awal Mohammed who were shot in Wednesday’s killings.



Read Dr Bawumia's Full Statement below



Statement by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the Occasion of the Burial of L/CPL Awal Mohammed in Kumasi



Hon. Minister, Police Commander, Imams, bereaved families, and all sympathizers here present,



I came here today in a very sad mood. Government is very much disturbed by what happened on Wednesday 28th August leading to the loss of two police officers, namely Sgt. Michael Gyamasie and L/CPL Awal Mohammed in the line of duty. This development of violence, maiming and killing of security officers going about their lawful duties to protect lives and property in the country are acutely distressing.



On behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I convey the heartfelt condolences of the entire government to the bereaved families and pray Allah for a peaceful rest to the souls of our beloved. We assure you of the prayers and support of government in these trying times.



I take this opportunity to admonish all Ghanaians to see the police and security officers as our family members, friends, and protectors. As a nation we must all remember that peace and security are two cardinal necessities in life and those who have elected to sacrifice to help us maintain peace and order ought to be respected and protected.



Sgt. Michael Gyamasie and L/CPL Awal Mohammed have been two hardworking officers who discharged their duties creditably in the interest of the nation and should therefore not suffer this unfortunate fate. These gallant men will forever be remembered for their acts of sacrifice for the nation. Any life lost is a life too much. I have full confidence in the IGP and his men to work hard to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We are going to go after the attackers. In this particular case, three persons were arrested a few hours after the incident and one of the suspects is on the run. Those who have been arrested will face the full rigours of the law and those still on the run will be relentlessly pursued. They can run but they cannot hide. A reward of GHC 10,000 has been announced for the arrest of the person on the run. Insha Allah, we will get all of them.



In the last month, 5 unarmed police officers have been killed by criminals in the line of duty. This is unacceptable and the government will not sit down for this to continue. Henceforth all officers of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will now be armed to ensure their protection. Also, all police officers who go on “outside duties” will now be armed with weapons, bulletproof vests and helmets to be able to protect themselves.



Thankfully, just this week, 4500 bulletproof vests have been delivered to the Police to help stem these unfortunate incidents. I urge police officers to wear the bulletproof vests and not say that they are uncomfortable to wear. Other logistical items have been delivered to the Police including non-lethal weapons. Government will continue to support the Police and more logistics will be delivered soon. We must protect our police for them to be able to protect us.



We are retooling the Service and Government has delivered 567 vehicles to the Police service since 2017. We have also given clearance for the recruitment of 4000 officers into the Service to boost the numbers.



The National Police Commanders conference is currently taking place at Sogakope in the Volta Region. All regional police commanders are participating and it is our expectation that they will come up with enhanced strategies to deal with the issue.



This issue is a security matter and should not be politicized. Government will continue to ensure the Police is well resourced.



Ultimately, the welfare of officers is of concern and Government has cleared all the backlog of promotions for the Police that was outstanding. The issue of compensation has also been resolved with very enhanced packages for Policemen injured or who die in the line of duty. I have asked the IGP to facilitate and expedite the process of delivering the compensation packages due to the families of all the deceased officers.



There is a need for the public to support the Police to enable them to effectively discharge their mandate. They deserve our support. Whilst we are sleeping in our homes they continue to protect us at the risk of their own lives. Once again, our hearts are with you, the family and we pledge government’s support during this moment.



Thank you and may Allah accept our supplications and be merciful to the soul of L/CPL Awal Mohammed.



May Allah grant him Jennatul Firdaus.



God Bless You and God Bless our homeland Ghana