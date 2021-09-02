Today in 2019: Unlike Rawlings, Mills & Mahama, Akufo-Addo is doing well for his hometown – Namoale

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Member of Parliament for Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amassah Namoale, in 2019 praised President Akufo-Addo for bringing development to his hometown, Kyebi.



According to Mr Namoale, former presidents like Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama failed to embark on any developmental project in their place of birth.



He stated that Mr Akufo-Addo had ensured growth in Akyem Abuakwa.



“When you go to Kyebi, the president is doing very well for the people there. The roads have been asphalted,” said Nii Amassah Namoale who listed the president's achievement in the area.



Read the full story originally published on September 2, 2019, on Ghanaweb





Ex-lawmaker Nii Amassah Namoale has extolled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the volume of development he has extended to his birthplace, Kyebi, in the Akyem Abuakwa area of the Eastern Region, since he became the President of Ghana.



The opposition politician said he travelled to that part of the country recently and was amazed at the ongoing level of development projects there, especially in the road sector.



He, however, asked the president to extend the same level of development to all parts of the country.



“When you go to Kyebi, the President is doing very well for the people there. The roads have been asphalted”, the former La Dadekotopon MP said on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra100.5FM on Monday, 2 September 2019, adding: “He should also develop the other parts of the country”.



“Unlike Mahama, Mills and Rawlings who didn’t develop where they come from, this president is doing well for his people”.