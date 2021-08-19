Today in 2019: Two suspects arrested over ‘contract killing’ of Otumfuo’s Asamponhene

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Police on August 19, 2019, confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection to the death of Oheneba Kwadwo Fodour, the Asamponhene of Kumasi.



Read the full story originally published on August 19, 2019, on Ghanaweb



The Ashanti Regional Police Command has picked up two suspects in connection with what the Police suspect to be contract killing of the Asamponhene of Kumasi Oheneba Kwadwo Fodour.



The Police for security reasons has declined to reveal the identity of the suspects.



The chief, Oheneba Kwadwo Fodour, 46, was said to have been stabbed by unidentified persons while traveling on the Ejura–Nkoranza road in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, August 18, 2019.



Police officers who received information of a vehicle having been involved in an accident on the road went to the scene only to realize that the victim who had rather been stabbed in the back seat of the car was actually Oheneba Kwadwo Fodour.



The body of the deceased has since been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



Confirming the incident to Kasapafmonline.com, the PRO of the Ashanti Regional Police Command DSP Godwin Ahianyo urged the public to remain calm and volunteer information as the Police have picked important leads that will lead to the arrest of anyone involved in the gruesome murder.



“So far we suspect contract killing but as at now we don’t know the motive but preliminary investigations suspect contract killing. At the right time, there will be update. We’ve picked one or two persons but for security reasons, we wouldn’t want to mention their names.”



