Today in 2018: 'Useless' National Cathedral 'diversionary tactic' – Anthropologist

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Cultural Anthropologist, Osofo Kofitse-Ahadzi in 2018 described the National Cathedral project as 'useless'.



He noted that the Cathedral was part of the government's scheme to divert attention from the "incompetence".



Osofo Kofitse-Ahadzi added that funds for the project could be used for the construction of schools, hospitals among other infrastructures.



Speaking in an interview on Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM he said: “Who told them that God resides in a cathedral? After all, don’t they do evil in those cathedrals? In their churches what don’t we see them do? Those so-called men of God are men of their gods, they go in for devilish energies to bamboozle the people. This is the height of confusion, incompetence, inability to govern and you must go because you can’t govern. Why do you have to be wasting our ears?”





The construction of a National Cathedral by the government of Ghana is a useless exercise and a waste of resources, Cultural Anthropologist Osofo Kofitse-Ahadzi, has said.



In his view, the project is a diversionary tactic being employed by the government to sway attention from its incompetence.





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 6 March 2018 unveiled the design and architecture of the national Cathedral at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.



It would house impressive chapels and baptistery, a 5,000-capacity auditorium, grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal and multi-use spaces, an art gallery and a shop.



The President said the edifice was going to be an iconic centre for thanksgiving and to worship God for His mercies. He called for all to find space to support the construction of the project.



Making that a reality, however, requires the pulling down of some state institutions including bungalows, some of which were built five years ago.



This has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians.



For instance, Prof Kwaku Asare, a United States-based Ghanaian professor, wrote on Facebook that: "Five Years Ago: The Judicial service has built 10 six-bedroom bungalows to house Court of Appeal Judges. Now: The 10 six-bedroom bungalows are being demolished to make way for a national cathedral. But not to worry: The Government has rented alternative expensive bungalows for the Judges to relocate temporarily while it begins construction of over twenty new bungalows on a different land in replacement for what it is going to be destroyed to make way for the cathedral.



“Da Yie!" Can we not get a beautiful land around Aburi and build this National Cathedral there?”



Speaking on this matter on Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM hosted by Chief Jerry Forson on Monday, 27 August 2018, Osofo Kofitse-Ahadzi, said: “I feel sad that this government is jumping from one controversy to the other. What is the use of the cathedral? What have we not seen in this country with the work in those so-called cathedrals? This is a useless exercise and a diversionary exercise.



“Who told them that God resides in a cathedral? After all, don’t they do evil in those cathedrals? In their churches what don’t we see them do? Those so-called men of God are men of their own gods, they go in for devilish energies to bamboozle the people.



“This is the height of confusion, incompetence, inability to govern and you must go because you can’t govern. Why do you have to be wasting our ears?”