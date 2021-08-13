Today in 2018: Ghanaian workers crying for the return of NDC – Dzifa Attivor

Politics of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Minister for Transport in Ghana, Dzifa Attivor, during her NDC Volta Region chairmanship campaign in 2018, noted that Ghanaians were calling for the return of the National Democratic Congress because of the poor leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



According to her, citizens have regretted ever voting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Akufo-Addo into office. She added that the plight of workers had worsened under the ruling party.



Read the full story originally published on Sarkodie 13, 2018, on Ghanaweb



A former Minister for Transport in Ghana, Dzifa Attivor has asserted that the people of Ghana have had enough of the shoddy administration of president Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP and are consequently ready to vote the NDC back to power.



Launching her campaign to contest for the chairmanship of the NDC in the Volta Region, she said that the NPP made numerous promises “to transform Ghana” in their quest for political power, but upon capturing political power, the NPP government is destroying the solid foundation that the John Mahama-led administration laid.



In that regard, she noted that a wider section of the Ghanaian populace is therefore fed-up with the “stained-administration” and the hardship that the NPP have brought upon the country.



On the subject, she commented that: “Our cocoa farmers in Sefwi are crying for the return of the NDC. The fisher folks in Teshie and Moree, are extremely disappointed in the NPP”. She said.



“Our Women in the Ho market, Jemeni, Asafo and Aboabo market in Tamale are in the state of helplessness. Our shallot farmers in Anloga, our tomato farmers in ZIOPE are ready to vote for the NDC in 2020. Our Spare Parts dealers at Abose Okai wish the next election will be held in the next six months so they can show this incompetent government the exit.



“The importers and exporters have regretted their decision to vote for the NPP in the last elections; as for our hardworking Nurses and Teachers of this country, if there's any day, they are praying to see, is the day Ghanaians would go to the polls. She claimed.



Speaking further, she opined that the mood in Ghana today is that of disappointment and regret and that apart from President Akuffo Addo's family and friends, all Ghanaians, including some of the NPP members have realized the incompetence demonstrated by President Akufo-Addo.



In her pursuit to attract the support of some NDC sympathizers in the Volta Region, she entreated all NDC sympathizers and well-wishers to rally their support behind her to seize the Chairmanship position of the NDC in the Volta Region.



She mentioned that most of the party people in the region have lost hope in hope in the NDC because of the absence of a vibrant and visionary leader to lead the party in the region, however, she stands out as that “missing” leader.