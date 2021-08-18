Today in 2018: Ghana gives $1m aid to Sierra Leone

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Ghana, in 2017, offered its support to Sierra Leone following a mudslide disaster that caused havoc in some parts of the country, claiming the lives of over four hundred persons.



The relief items worth US$1 million included food, medicines and logistics for temporary shelters. President Akufo-Addo in a message to the President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, pledged his support towards rebuilding their country.



Read the full story originally published on August 18, 2017





The Government of Ghana will today, Friday, 18 August 2017 airlift relief items worth $1million to Sierra Leone in support of that country’s recovery process following a mudslide disaster that has left over 400 dead and about 600 missing in the capital, Freetown.



The items will comprise food, medicines, clothing and logistics for temporary shelter, a statement signed by the Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid said.



The statement disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 15 August assured his counterpart, President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone of Ghana’s support, in a telephone conversation hours after the incident.



Also, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will visit Sierra Leone on Saturday 19 August 2017 to express the commiseration of the Ghanaian people to the government and people of Sierra Leone.