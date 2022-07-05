Today in 1978: General Acheampong was forced to resign

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this day in 1978, Ghana's Head of State, General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, was forced to resign.



This came about after there was a palace coup initiated by several senior military commanders during a time when Acheampong was being accused of economic mismanagement.



He also voluntarily resigned from the Ghana Armed Forces.





Today in History, On 5th July 1978, Ghana’s former head of state, General Acheampong was forced to resign after a palace coup initiated by several senior military commanders after being accused of economic mismanagement. He also voluntarily resigned from the Ghana Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/byutRFBm1w — GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) July 5, 2022