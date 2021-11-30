Today in 1965: Nkrumah opened Ghana's first stretch of motorway

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Accra-Tema Motorway was completed in 1965



Nkrumah opened first stretch of Accra-Tema Motorway



Cars use Motorway for the first time in 1965



On November 30 1965, Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah opened the first stretch of the Accra-Tema Motorway.



In a video shared by Ghana Facts & History, @GhanaianMusuem, on Twitter, it showed the celebrative moments when the former president, in the company of dignitaries and a sizeable number of Ghanaians, observed the first cars to use the stretch.



“On this Day in History, on 30 November 1965, Kwame Nkrumah opened Ghana's first stretch of motorway- a broad highway which will speed traffic between the capital Accra, and the nearby port and industrial town of Tema. Nkrumah expressed his pleasure that work proceeded so well,” the tweet said.



Today, the Accra-Tema Motorway is only one of many Motorways in the city, and even in the country.



