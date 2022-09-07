You are here: HomeNews2022 09 07Article 1618682

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - Wednesday September 7, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers

Daily Guide

* AG touts govt’s corruption fight in UK

* We need action on climate change – Nana

Ghanaian Times

* Carnage on roads: 1, 443 die in road crashes…9,218 sustain injuiies in 6 months

* IMF targets end of year for $3bn deal for Ghana

Daily Graphic

* A-G takes over Aisha Huang’s case

• NIA confirms Ghana Card authentic

* Supplement on Asogli Yam Festival

Ghanaian Publisher

* Abronye reveals more Mahama ex-gratia

* Asenso-Boakye sues Captain Smart, damages GH₵10m damages

