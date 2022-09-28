Today at the newsstands -Wednesday, September 28, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* Lordina grab cars, cash from Nana
* Galamsey Chief, brother granted bail
Daily Graphic
* Gold firms begin sales to BoG
• 125,000 Ounces expected last quarter
* Aisha Huang, others slapped with additional 2-week custody
Ghanaian Times
* President receives 4 envoys to Ghana
* Speculation on Ghana’s debt restructuring premature – IMF
The Chronicle
* Akufo-Addo’s euphemistic view on our economic challenges
* Effah Dartey ‘The Great’, says visiting BNI is like going into a ‘virgin’s hole’
