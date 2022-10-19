Today at the newsstands – Wednesday October 19, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 10 19Article 1645700

Daily Graphic

* Hundreds of building to go down

• At Sakumo Ramsar site today – Henry Quartey

* GUTA closes shops

Ghanaian Times

* 30 ‘galamseyers’ trapped in pit, relatives call for urgent help

* Fight against democratic recession – Prof Karikari to media

Daily Guide

* Produce ex-MASLOC boss – Court orders Alex Mould

* We don’t support galamsey – Asiedu Nketiah

The Chronicle

* Contractor locks out pupils over GH₵171k debt

* Anglogold mine pit kills 10 indigenes – Chief of Okyerekrom alleges

