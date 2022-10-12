Today at the newsstands – Wednesday October 12, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Time to act now
• Ofori-Atta rallies G-24
* Nation loses 7% GDP to psychological distress
Ghanaian Times
* NPA slaps 90 OMCs with GH₵2.2m fine
* Pres urges Africa’s military to combine efforts to deal with continent insecurity
Daily Guide
* 8 witnesses for Aisha Huang’s trial
* GRA locks up China mall, others
B & FT
* 70% of poultry farms on verge of collapse as poultry feed rises by 300% in 2 yrs
* Business confidence falls 4th consecutive time in 2022
