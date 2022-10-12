You are here: HomeNews2022 10 12Article 1640852

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday October 12, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Time to act now

• Ofori-Atta rallies G-24

* Nation loses 7% GDP to psychological distress

Ghanaian Times

* NPA slaps 90 OMCs with GH₵2.2m fine

* Pres urges Africa’s military to combine efforts to deal with continent insecurity

Daily Guide

* 8 witnesses for Aisha Huang’s trial

* GRA locks up China mall, others

B & FT

* 70% of poultry farms on verge of collapse as poultry feed rises by 300% in 2 yrs

* Business confidence falls 4th consecutive time in 2022

