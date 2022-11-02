Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 11 02Article 1654952

Ghanaian Times

* Ghana's HIV infections hit 21,000 annually in last five years

* Take actions to end galamsey - Church leaders urge President

The Chronicle

* Family files GH¢10M suit against Police, AG

* Minority vows to block EC from the use of Ghana Card for voter registration

Daily Graphic

• No private emails for official use

• Errant internal auditors risk 5 years in jail - Director General

• NDC petitions Parliament over Ghana Card

