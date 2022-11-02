Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines in frontpages of newspapers
Ghanaian Times
* Ghana's HIV infections hit 21,000 annually in last five years
* Take actions to end galamsey - Church leaders urge President
The Chronicle
* Family files GH¢10M suit against Police, AG
* Minority vows to block EC from the use of Ghana Card for voter registration
Daily Graphic
• No private emails for official use
• Errant internal auditors risk 5 years in jail - Director General
• NDC petitions Parliament over Ghana Card