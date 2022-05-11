Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, May 11, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Government releases GH¢200m for Free SHS



* Doctors, dentists can’t resit exams after 5 attempts – Council



Ghanaian Times



* Bawku chieftaincy dispute: 5 killed in reprisal attacks



* 1m sub-Saharan Africans risk cancer mortality every year



Daily Guide



* NDC picks flagbearer in February 2023



* Jinapor advocates resource nationalism framework



The Chronicle



* After Scotland Yard style operation: Ashaiman killing squad Akufo-busted a few days after shooting and gruesome of car dealer



* Akufo-Addo government will respect mining contracts signed with investors – Jinapor



