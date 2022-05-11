Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, May 11, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 05 11Article 1535261

Daily Graphic

* Government releases GH¢200m for Free SHS

* Doctors, dentists can’t resit exams after 5 attempts – Council

Ghanaian Times

* Bawku chieftaincy dispute: 5 killed in reprisal attacks

* 1m sub-Saharan Africans risk cancer mortality every year

Daily Guide

* NDC picks flagbearer in February 2023

* Jinapor advocates resource nationalism framework

The Chronicle

* After Scotland Yard style operation: Ashaiman killing squad Akufo-busted a few days after shooting and gruesome of car dealer

* Akufo-Addo government will respect mining contracts signed with investors – Jinapor

