General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Create change – First Lady encourages youth on Women’s Day

* Assin North MP duly served – Supreme Court

Daily Guide

* Bullion Van Cop robbers exposed

* Akufo-Addo markets Ghana in Dubai

The Chronicle

* Akufo-Addo flies Emirates to Dubai…NDC ‘Chatterbox’ is now happy

* Injunction on NPP Twifo-Hemang elections

The Statesman

* Ghana attractive for business…President woos Dubai investors

* Assin North MP ordered to file defence

