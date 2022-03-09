Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 9, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Daily Graphic



* Create change – First Lady encourages youth on Women’s Day



* Assin North MP duly served – Supreme Court



Daily Guide



* Bullion Van Cop robbers exposed



* Akufo-Addo markets Ghana in Dubai



The Chronicle



* Akufo-Addo flies Emirates to Dubai…NDC ‘Chatterbox’ is now happy



* Injunction on NPP Twifo-Hemang elections



The Statesman



* Ghana attractive for business…President woos Dubai investors



* Assin North MP ordered to file defence



