Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 9, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspaper
Daily Graphic
* Create change – First Lady encourages youth on Women’s Day
* Assin North MP duly served – Supreme Court
Daily Guide
* Bullion Van Cop robbers exposed
* Akufo-Addo markets Ghana in Dubai
The Chronicle
* Akufo-Addo flies Emirates to Dubai…NDC ‘Chatterbox’ is now happy
* Injunction on NPP Twifo-Hemang elections
The Statesman
* Ghana attractive for business…President woos Dubai investors
* Assin North MP ordered to file defence
You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines