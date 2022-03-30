You are here: HomeNews2022 03 30Article 1502999

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Ghana qualify for Qatar

• Partey brings party home

* Tamale interchange opens

Ghanaian Times

* President inaugurates first interchange in Tamale

* After weeks of public debate: E-levy passed at last….Parliament pegs it at 1.5% of select electronic transaction

Daily Guide

* Supreme Court dismisses Seidu Adongo

* Back Stars qualify for World Cup

The Chronicle

* Inusah punches holes in Minority’s attempt to overturn E-levy passage

* Qatar 2022! Ghana clips wings of Super Eagles…while Abuja fans go wild

