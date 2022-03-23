You are here: HomeNews2022 03 23Article 1497350

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Confronting economic challenges…Difficult decisions ahead - President hints

* Council of State slashes allowances by 20%

* OSP unveils corruption league table

Ghanaian Times

* Carnage on road: 14 sie in gory accident…at Asem Asa

* SIM Card re-registration extended to July 31

B & FT

* Keep calm, cedi will stabiles soon – Addison

* Business & consumer confidence declines

Daily Statesman

* Bawumia commissions two drone distribution centres

* Let’s build a viable mining hub - Jinapor charges mining companies

