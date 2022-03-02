Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 2, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Let's green Ghana -President



* Consolidating democracy: Council of State, Speaker deepen ties



Ghanaian Times



* Pres declares June 10 Green Ghana Day; targets 10m trees nationwide



* GAMA project achieves significant milestone in sanitation, water for first time in ten years



The Chronicle



* Presiding over legislative arm of gov't: I can't be neutral - Speaker of Parliament reiterates to Council of State



* Effah Dartey: Arrest Atubuga now



The Publisher



* Dame ends UEW tug of war - Council chair displays maturity



* Ghana's digitisation agenda scores high marks