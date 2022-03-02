Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 2, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Let's green Ghana -President
* Consolidating democracy: Council of State, Speaker deepen ties
Ghanaian Times
* Pres declares June 10 Green Ghana Day; targets 10m trees nationwide
* GAMA project achieves significant milestone in sanitation, water for first time in ten years
The Chronicle
* Presiding over legislative arm of gov't: I can't be neutral - Speaker of Parliament reiterates to Council of State
* Effah Dartey: Arrest Atubuga now
The Publisher
* Dame ends UEW tug of war - Council chair displays maturity
* Ghana's digitisation agenda scores high marks