Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Ghanaian Times



* At the AU Peace, Security Council forum: Coup d’état setback to Africa’s devt…says President



* Open Ghana’s land borders – Minority urges government



Daily Guide



* AG files ‘Burger’ MP’s trial papers



* Prosecutor swerves ‘Coup Monger’



The Chronicle



* Attempts to belittle E-levy: James Avedzi fires blanks @ PAC sitting…Jinapor whips him into line



* Tsatsu wants criminal trial Assin North MP halted



The Daily Statesman



* Lands Minister, PAC Chair clash over E-levy



* SSNIT launches supplementary readers on social security



