General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Nation’s auto hub losing lustre

• Floods ‘push’ dealers out

* 2022 Green Ghana Day: Lands Ministry targets 20m trees Friday

Ghanaian Times

* Danger looms on Mallam – Kasoa Highway…as mudflow takes over Tollbooth-old barrier stretch

* Man killed, others injured in renewed communal clash in Bawku…shops, schools, hospitals closed

Daily Guide

* NDC cries over 2020 defeat

* ‘Money Ritual’ girl safe – Mother

The Chronicle

* Gov’t misses bond raising target by 28%

* AGRA, MOFA intensify support for organic fertilizer…as food insecurity fears grow

