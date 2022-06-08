Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Nation’s auto hub losing lustre
• Floods ‘push’ dealers out
* 2022 Green Ghana Day: Lands Ministry targets 20m trees Friday
Ghanaian Times
* Danger looms on Mallam – Kasoa Highway…as mudflow takes over Tollbooth-old barrier stretch
* Man killed, others injured in renewed communal clash in Bawku…shops, schools, hospitals closed
Daily Guide
* NDC cries over 2020 defeat
* ‘Money Ritual’ girl safe – Mother
The Chronicle
* Gov’t misses bond raising target by 28%
* AGRA, MOFA intensify support for organic fertilizer…as food insecurity fears grow
