Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers



Daily Guide



* Sacked PPA Boss receives trial papers



* Health Minister testifies in Ato Forson’s trial



The Chronicle



* Hahaha!...praise us for blocking E-levy revenue – Haruna Iddrisu



* Fraudsters using Jubilee House to dupe



Daily Graphic



* Chaos, tear gas mar Arise Ghana demo



• 12 Policemen injured, some protesters arrested



* Retooling Komenda Sugar Factory 98% complete



Ghanaian Times



* Arise Ghana demo turns chaotic



• Police fire teargas, water canon

• Demonstrators throw stones

• Scores arrested



* W/B pledges $6.2bn for Africa education financing by 2025



