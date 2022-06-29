Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 06 29Article 1571561

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* Sacked PPA Boss receives trial papers

* Health Minister testifies in Ato Forson’s trial

The Chronicle

* Hahaha!...praise us for blocking E-levy revenue – Haruna Iddrisu

* Fraudsters using Jubilee House to dupe

Daily Graphic

* Chaos, tear gas mar Arise Ghana demo

• 12 Policemen injured, some protesters arrested

* Retooling Komenda Sugar Factory 98% complete

Ghanaian Times

* Arise Ghana demo turns chaotic

• Police fire teargas, water canon
• Demonstrators throw stones
• Scores arrested

* W/B pledges $6.2bn for Africa education financing by 2025

