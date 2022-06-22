Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 06 22Article 1566611

Daily Guide

* MPs refund ‘double’ salaries

* Nana requests support for Africa

The Chronicle

* Judges mad over Ex-Gratia attacks

* Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on developing countries – Prez

Daily Graphic

* Dealing with global crisis: Inspire new partnerships

• President Akufo-Addo urges EU

* Attorney-General swears in new OSP Board

New Crusading Guide

* Badminton Confedration Africa bans Ghana…over fraudulent dealings

* OccupyGHana takes on Auditor General again…accuses A-G of ‘deliberate’ delay, demand more answers

