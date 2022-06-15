Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 15, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Police admit poor handling of Islamic SHS demonstration
• Acting regional commander, 2 others interdicted
* Boost for SMEs
• As Development Bank Ghana takes off
Ghanaian Times
* Ato Forson’s letter alone could not establish LC – Prosecution witness
* Gov’t will continue to push for organic fertilizer use by farmers - Agric Minister affirms
Daily Guide
* Ghana Card potential E-Passport - Ayorkor
* Akufo-Addo births DBG
The Chronicle
84 parcels of ‘wee’ in COP’s car boot…attempts to escape arrest results in serious accident
Jomoro MP: My Lord, I held 2 Ivorian passports
B & FT
* Gov’t won’t interfere in DBG operations – President assures
* Agric Minister proposes IRECOP’s organic fertilizer to farmers
