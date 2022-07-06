Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, July 6, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



* As strike paralyses public schools…Govt urges unions to restore services



* Ghanaian leads UK team on brain disorder breakthrough



Ghanaian Times



* Accra residents fume over persistent floods…after early morning downpour



* GES invites school heads over teachers’ strike



The Chronicle



* We are dying of hunger, bring back road toll…workers petition Parliament after govt loses estimated GH₵78m in revenue



* NLA denies impropriety in licensing of Private Lotto Operators



Daily Guide



* Nana cuts sod for €500m rail line, warns thieves



* Ato Forson’s trial adjourned to July 21



