General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* As strike paralyses public schools…Govt urges unions to restore services

* Ghanaian leads UK team on brain disorder breakthrough

Ghanaian Times

* Accra residents fume over persistent floods…after early morning downpour

* GES invites school heads over teachers’ strike

The Chronicle

* We are dying of hunger, bring back road toll…workers petition Parliament after govt loses estimated GH₵78m in revenue

* NLA denies impropriety in licensing of Private Lotto Operators

Daily Guide

* Nana cuts sod for €500m rail line, warns thieves

* Ato Forson’s trial adjourned to July 21

