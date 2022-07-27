Today at the newsstands - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* National Cathedral will bring enormous benefits – President



* Prof. Mills stood for political unity - Tsikata



B & FT



* Too early to scrap E-Levy – Addison



* Private sector credit up 34% YoY in H1 - BoG



The Chronicle



* Defiant Adwoa Safo revels in flashy plane



* Time to build Cathedral is now - Prez



Ghanaian Times



* At 19th SECAM plenary assembly: No fixed time to build cathedral – President raps critics



* 5 speed boats deployed to clamp down on galamsey



You can browse our gallery for more headlines