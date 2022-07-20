Today at the newsstands – Wednesday July 20, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines in frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* JB ‘killer’ for mini trial
* €21m for Suame interchange
Ghanaian Times
* New site for nuclear power plant to be named soon – Dep. Energy Minister
* Ghana rescues 831 human trafficking, irregular migration victims in 2012
The Chronicle
* Adwoa Safo drops bombshell…says NPP cannot give up on her and that her vote to ‘Break The 8’ is very important
* Minority wants probe into maltreatment of illegal miners
Daily Graphic
* Nkrumah Mausoleum undergoes expansion
• Tourism Minister cuts sod for modernization
* Equipment for ‘visas on arrival’ ready – Foreign Affairs Minister
