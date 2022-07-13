You are here: HomeNews2022 07 13Article 1581062

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - Wednesday July 13, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* Let’s focus on influencing global economic order…President urges African leaders

* IMF programme should not affect Free SHS – CRI

Daily Graphic

* Who wins NPP Chairmanship contest

• 3 emerge front runners

• 6,730 delegates to decide fate

* Request to freeze Sir John’s assets: Special Prosecutor to appeal High Court ruling

Daily Guide

* Public Service Workers declare strike

* Mid-year budget review postponed

The Finder

* Workers demo over MPS deal cripples GPHA

* Govt will reclaim all state lands from encroachers – Deputy Lands Minister

