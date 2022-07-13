Today at the newsstands - Wednesday July 13, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022
Ghanaian Times
* Let’s focus on influencing global economic order…President urges African leaders
* IMF programme should not affect Free SHS – CRI
Daily Graphic
* Who wins NPP Chairmanship contest
• 3 emerge front runners
• 6,730 delegates to decide fate
* Request to freeze Sir John’s assets: Special Prosecutor to appeal High Court ruling
Daily Guide
* Public Service Workers declare strike
* Mid-year budget review postponed
The Finder
* Workers demo over MPS deal cripples GPHA
* Govt will reclaim all state lands from encroachers – Deputy Lands Minister
