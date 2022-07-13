Today at the newsstands - Wednesday July 13, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Ghanaian Times



* Let’s focus on influencing global economic order…President urges African leaders



* IMF programme should not affect Free SHS – CRI



Daily Graphic



* Who wins NPP Chairmanship contest



• 3 emerge front runners



• 6,730 delegates to decide fate



* Request to freeze Sir John’s assets: Special Prosecutor to appeal High Court ruling



Daily Guide



* Public Service Workers declare strike



* Mid-year budget review postponed



The Finder



* Workers demo over MPS deal cripples GPHA



* Govt will reclaim all state lands from encroachers – Deputy Lands Minister



You can browse our gallery for more headlines