General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Ghanaian Times

* UTAG suspend strike for 2 wks…to engage gov’t on demands

* Endorsement if presidential candidates by chiefs during elections violates constitiution – CDD

The Chronicle

* Court coops up ‘Abongo Boy’…arrested by police for allegedly dealing in illicit trafficking of arms and ammunition

* Minority’s demand for Covid-19 expenditure probe shot down

Daily Statesman

* We need sustainable energy plan – Bawumia

* NPP calls for calm over polling station elections

Republic Press

* Confusion in NPP…over Adwoa Safo, as GHC120,000 bribery allegation pops up

* Supreme Court hunts for ‘Borga’ MP

