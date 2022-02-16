You are here: HomeNews2022 02 16Article 1470241

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Go back to lecture theatres - Court orders UTAG

* EU votes €203m for 3 programmes

* Vice president opens 3,000 free online courses

* Fire Service laments illegal speed bumps in V/R

* Bleaching among pupils worrying – Minister

Ghanaian Times

* Strike by lecturers: Go back to classrooms - Court orders UTAG

* Our agenda is better conditions of service for teachers - New GNAT Executives

* Govt urged to formulate facility mgt policy

The Chronicle

* Withdrawal of military attachment - Togbega Bagbin tiptoes to U/W chiefs for succour

* UTAG ordered back to lecture halls

* Using oil find to enhance citizens welfare remains robust – Prez

* Inter Milan play host to high-flying Liverpool

B & FT

* Gov't determines to track PFJ fertiliser supply

* EU commits €200m to support growth, jobs, other projects

* Otumfuo is a pillar of political, economic stability - BoG Govenor

* ADB to further support agribusinesses this year – MD

The Finder

* Court orders UTAG to call off strike - Hearing of substantive case continues February 22

* Abronye faces court today, over false news, offensive conduct

* Dualisation of Accra-Kumasi road begins next month

The New Publisher

* Abronye sleeps in cells, faces court today

* Assin Fosu residents praise gov't for Chocolate Day celebration

* Odike fingers Nana Addo over impotency

