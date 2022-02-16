Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, February 16, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Go back to lecture theatres - Court orders UTAG
* EU votes €203m for 3 programmes
* Vice president opens 3,000 free online courses
* Fire Service laments illegal speed bumps in V/R
* Bleaching among pupils worrying – Minister
Ghanaian Times
* Strike by lecturers: Go back to classrooms - Court orders UTAG
* Our agenda is better conditions of service for teachers - New GNAT Executives
* Govt urged to formulate facility mgt policy
The Chronicle
* Withdrawal of military attachment - Togbega Bagbin tiptoes to U/W chiefs for succour
* UTAG ordered back to lecture halls
* Using oil find to enhance citizens welfare remains robust – Prez
* Inter Milan play host to high-flying Liverpool
B & FT
* Gov't determines to track PFJ fertiliser supply
* EU commits €200m to support growth, jobs, other projects
* Otumfuo is a pillar of political, economic stability - BoG Govenor
* ADB to further support agribusinesses this year – MD
The Finder
* Court orders UTAG to call off strike - Hearing of substantive case continues February 22
* Abronye faces court today, over false news, offensive conduct
* Dualisation of Accra-Kumasi road begins next month
The New Publisher
* Abronye sleeps in cells, faces court today
* Assin Fosu residents praise gov't for Chocolate Day celebration
* Odike fingers Nana Addo over impotency