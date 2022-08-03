You are here: HomeNews2022 08 03Article 1595477

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (14)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Pastor allegedly swindles church members off GH₵23m

* Adwoa Safo dismissal officially stamped

Ghanaian Times

* Effort to export to other African countries: Govt outlines plans for local businesses…as President launches National AfCFTA policy, framework, Action Plan

* Man, 48, allegedly commits suicide in police cells

Daily Graphic

* Parliamentary c’ttee to push for tax waivers for local printers

* Utility tariffs to go up next week

Daily Guide

* Nana names new minister to replace Adwoa Safo

* Student clash with Police over exam malpractice

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment