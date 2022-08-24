Today at the newsstands – Wednesday August 24, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* HIV still real: 23,495 test positive in 6 months



* Labianca denies OSP’s report



• Seeks legal redress



The Chronicle



* Labianca saga opens can of worms at customs



* I’m investing heavily in power transmission – Prez



Daily Guide



* Council of State summons Ofori-Atta, Addison over falling cedi, economy



* I’ll be neutral in NPP prez race – Nana



Ghanaian Times



* Ghana’s childhood cancer ambassador dies



* Seed capital for Agenda 11 released, various projects commence – President



