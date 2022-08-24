Today at the newsstands – Wednesday August 24, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* HIV still real: 23,495 test positive in 6 months
* Labianca denies OSP’s report
• Seeks legal redress
The Chronicle
* Labianca saga opens can of worms at customs
* I’m investing heavily in power transmission – Prez
Daily Guide
* Council of State summons Ofori-Atta, Addison over falling cedi, economy
* I’ll be neutral in NPP prez race – Nana
Ghanaian Times
* Ghana’s childhood cancer ambassador dies
* Seed capital for Agenda 11 released, various projects commence – President
You can browse our gallery for more headlines