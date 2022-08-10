You are here: HomeNews2022 08 10Article 1599905

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Ghanaian Times

* Community–wide power cut in Yilo, Manya Krobo: Corpses decompose in mortuaries?

* 4 foreigners jailed for human trafficking

The Chronicle

* Depreciation of the Cedi: Petrified Mahama clings to dialogue…to tackle economic conundrum

* 1D1F: GH₵9.2m yam/cassava factory at Bimbilla

Daily Guide

* Teacher sodomises 18 students in Salaga – jailed 7 years

* 3 arrested over TK SHS student’s death

Republic Press

* Tamale Mayor expresses concern over rise in prostitution

* Madina drivers bare teeth at La Nkwantanang Assembly

