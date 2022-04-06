You are here: HomeNews2022 04 06Article 1508840

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Dealing with quarry land encroachers: Nationwide clampdown begins – Jinapor

* CPP on turmoil; legal fraternity to the rescue

Ghanaian Times

* Speaker refers three MPs to Privileges Committee; Majority disagrees, Minority hints of challenging decision

* Supreme Court to decide fate of Assin North MP, April 13

Daily Guide

* 3 NPP MPs hot

* Kumasi Shoe Factory designs chic footwear

The Chronicle

* Muntaka fails to rescue America TikTok lady and others, as Speaker Bagbin refers absentee MPs to Privileges Committee

* Bawumia speaks on economy tomorrow

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment