General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Daily Graphic

* PAC refers 100 institutions to Police for procurement law breaches

* Deputy Speakers can vote: Supreme Court throws out review application

Ghanaian Times

* Deputy Speaker’s right to vote: SC tosses review application; declines to overturn verdict

* Prof Ato Duncan urges world leaders to dialogue, mediate to end Russia-Ukraine war

Daily Guide

* I know nothing about tested Lithovit – Opuni Witness

* ‘Burger’ MP’s trial to proceed

The Chronicle

* 25 rounds of ammo stolen from Osu Castle; informant turns suspect, enters ammo room through window

* Fidelity Bank staff in court for illegally withdrawing GH¢476k from customer’s a/c

