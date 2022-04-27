Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 27, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* PAC refers 100 institutions to Police for procurement law breaches



* Deputy Speakers can vote: Supreme Court throws out review application



Ghanaian Times



* Deputy Speaker’s right to vote: SC tosses review application; declines to overturn verdict



* Prof Ato Duncan urges world leaders to dialogue, mediate to end Russia-Ukraine war



Daily Guide



* I know nothing about tested Lithovit – Opuni Witness



* ‘Burger’ MP’s trial to proceed



The Chronicle



* 25 rounds of ammo stolen from Osu Castle; informant turns suspect, enters ammo room through window



* Fidelity Bank staff in court for illegally withdrawing GH¢476k from customer’s a/c



You can browse our gallery for more headlines