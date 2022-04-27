Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 27, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022
Daily Graphic
* PAC refers 100 institutions to Police for procurement law breaches
* Deputy Speakers can vote: Supreme Court throws out review application
Ghanaian Times
* Deputy Speaker’s right to vote: SC tosses review application; declines to overturn verdict
* Prof Ato Duncan urges world leaders to dialogue, mediate to end Russia-Ukraine war
Daily Guide
* I know nothing about tested Lithovit – Opuni Witness
* ‘Burger’ MP’s trial to proceed
The Chronicle
* 25 rounds of ammo stolen from Osu Castle; informant turns suspect, enters ammo room through window
* Fidelity Bank staff in court for illegally withdrawing GH¢476k from customer’s a/c
