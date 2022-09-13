Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers



The Chronicle



* NDC lost 7 nil because they had no case – Pres



* Attorney General swats Mahama…says the court is no a ‘mercy chamber’



Daily Graphic



* Stop attacks on judiciary – President



* Special prosecutor asks Customs to resume auction of vehicles



Ghanaian Times



* We’ll prosecute Aisha Huang, others – President throws weight behind A-G



* National Cathedral will be built at all cost – President vows



The Finder



* Asogli Council Secretary apologise to Ken Agyapong



* Farmers count their losses after spillage of Bagre Dam



