Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers
The Chronicle
* NDC lost 7 nil because they had no case – Pres
* Attorney General swats Mahama…says the court is no a ‘mercy chamber’
Daily Graphic
* Stop attacks on judiciary – President
* Special prosecutor asks Customs to resume auction of vehicles
Ghanaian Times
* We’ll prosecute Aisha Huang, others – President throws weight behind A-G
* National Cathedral will be built at all cost – President vows
The Finder
* Asogli Council Secretary apologise to Ken Agyapong
* Farmers count their losses after spillage of Bagre Dam
You can browse our gallery for more headlines