General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers

The Chronicle

* NDC lost 7 nil because they had no case – Pres

* Attorney General swats Mahama…says the court is no a ‘mercy chamber’

Daily Graphic

* Stop attacks on judiciary – President

* Special prosecutor asks Customs to resume auction of vehicles

Ghanaian Times

* We’ll prosecute Aisha Huang, others – President throws weight behind A-G

* National Cathedral will be built at all cost – President vows

The Finder

* Asogli Council Secretary apologise to Ken Agyapong

* Farmers count their losses after spillage of Bagre Dam

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

