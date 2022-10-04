You are here: HomeNews2022 10 04Article 1635494

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday October 4, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* NDC fights NPP over E-blocks

* Ghana seeks reelection to ITU council

The Chronicle

* Cocoa and coffer farmers will be in danger if… - KON

* Okyehene very furious as illegal miners invade cocoa farms

Daily Graphic

* Things must change

• President urges SOEs

* We will resolve all challenges – ECG assures customers

Ghanaian Times

* President raps boards, mgts over A-G’s report

* Don’t let power corrupt you – Judges told

