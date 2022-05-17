Today at the newsstands - Tuesday May 17, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 05 17Article 1540001

Daily Graphic

* GETFUND tackles stalled projects

• 1,044 to be completed in 3 years

* No kerosene shortage

• TOR assures the public, but users complain of scarcity

Ghanaian Times

* TVET enrolls record 44,000 students…nearly double last year’s intake nationwide

* Mahama declares intention to lead NDC in Election 2024

The Chronicle

* Match fixing scandal rocks Ghana Football…AshGold booted to Division 2; players and officials banned

* Lands Minister places fatwa on Bulgarian Embassy ‘land’

Daily Guide

* NDC can pick new flagbearer - Mahama

* AG closes Major Mahama trial case

