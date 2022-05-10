You are here: HomeNews2022 05 10Article 1534166

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* At Mining Indaba in South Africa: 7 entities woo investors

* Mortality rate increases

Ghanaian Times

* At the public hearing of A-G’s reports: 10 SHS mgt officers in trouble!...PAC recommends prosecution over procurement irregularities

* Empower youth to fight money laundering – Interior Minister

Daily Guide

* Court decides Mahama ‘girl’ trial

* Security Officer nails ‘coup’ doctor

Daily Statesman

* E-Levy raises over GH₵1M a day

* Let’s build a ‘greener future’ – Lands Minister

