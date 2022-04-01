You are here: HomeNews2022 04 01Article 1504916

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* $9m Nissan assembly plant commissioned; over 31,000 vehicles to be produced annually

* Hungary bestows highest honor on Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Ghanaian Times

* Danger looms over old Foreign Ministry building; NADMO demands its immediate demolition

* LOC calls on Chief Imam ahead of Accra 2023 Games

Daily Guide

* Nana signs E-Levy into law

* NDC MPs fight Parliament staff

The Chronicle

* MPs unhappy with ‘shut up’ comment, but Togbega insists, “I’ll treat you like children if…”

* Akufo-Addo courts public support to fight galamsey

