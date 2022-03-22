You are here: HomeNews2022 03 22Article 1496390

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers


Daily Graphic
* BoG tackles challenges,

•raises lending rate

•Withdraws 3 COVID-19 stimulus packages

* President tells ECOWAS Court to reform procedures

Ghanaian Times

* ECOWAS C’nity court sits in Accra…poised to hear 60, deliver judgment in 25 cases

* Fisheries Ministries contemplates additional one-month closed season for fishing fleets

Daily Guide

* Bagbin snubs deputies again

* Policy rate raised to 17%

The Chronicle

* 4 days after Judicial Committee ruling…There is fire on the mountain…time bomb ticking in Kwahu

* Parliament not read for SONA

