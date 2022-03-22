Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* BoG tackles challenges,
•raises lending rate
•Withdraws 3 COVID-19 stimulus packages
* President tells ECOWAS Court to reform procedures
Ghanaian Times
* ECOWAS C’nity court sits in Accra…poised to hear 60, deliver judgment in 25 cases
* Fisheries Ministries contemplates additional one-month closed season for fishing fleets
Daily Guide
* Bagbin snubs deputies again
* Policy rate raised to 17%
The Chronicle
* 4 days after Judicial Committee ruling…There is fire on the mountain…time bomb ticking in Kwahu
* Parliament not read for SONA
