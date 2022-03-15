You are here: HomeNews2022 03 15Article 1490714

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Daily Graphic

* 8 months after Adjen Kotoku relocation…Onion sellers bemoan poor amenities

* Ghana turns to Dubai to market cocoa, coffee globally

Ghanaian Times

* Treason Felony case: I’m ready to stand trial – Oliver Barker-Vormawor tells court

* We’ll make education system resilient to withstand crisis – Ntim Fordjour

Daily Guide

* Judgment Day for ‘Coup Monger’

* Kofi Attor cries foul over ‘Acting Speaker’ post

The Chronicle

* Weija mountains geologically weak…Ghana Geological Survey warns of looming catastrophe

* NPP supporters in Twifo Hemang ‘invade’ party office over election brouhaha

