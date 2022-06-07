Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Promoting small-scale mining: Gold processing machines unveiled
• Devices can recover 90% gold
* Father in money ritual case remanded
Ghanaian Times
* 9 banks partner govt to roll out YouStart
* Ghana’s COVID-19 cases increase…after relaxing safety protocol
Daily Guide
* Nana outdoors 100 Gold Katchas
* 8 firefighters injured in crash
The Chronicle
Trial of Jomoro MP: Yes my Lord, I’m an ex-convict…Petitioner admits during cross-examination
GRIDCo reconstructing old lines to stabiles power supply – CEO
