General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Promoting small-scale mining: Gold processing machines unveiled

• Devices can recover 90% gold

* Father in money ritual case remanded

Ghanaian Times

* 9 banks partner govt to roll out YouStart

* Ghana’s COVID-19 cases increase…after relaxing safety protocol

Daily Guide

* Nana outdoors 100 Gold Katchas

* 8 firefighters injured in crash

The Chronicle

Trial of Jomoro MP: Yes my Lord, I’m an ex-convict…Petitioner admits during cross-examination

GRIDCo reconstructing old lines to stabiles power supply – CEO

