Today at the newsstands – Tuesday June 28, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* Economy is harsh but there is hope – Odeneho
* Subin MP-Hopeful pulls gun on Givers Boss
Ghanaian Times
* Let’s focus on TVET – Veep tells West, Central Africa govts
* Trade Minister advocates Loan Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs
Daily Guide
* NPP okays candidates for elections
* E-levy failing to deliver – Gabby
Daily Graphic
* Industrialization drive: 67 business resource centres built
• 37 in operation – Trade Minister
* Govt considers regularizing built-up areas of CSIR lands – Lands Minister
