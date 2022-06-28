You are here: HomeNews2022 06 28Article 1570802

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday June 28, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (10)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Economy is harsh but there is hope – Odeneho

* Subin MP-Hopeful pulls gun on Givers Boss

Ghanaian Times

* Let’s focus on TVET – Veep tells West, Central Africa govts

* Trade Minister advocates Loan Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs

Daily Guide

* NPP okays candidates for elections

* E-levy failing to deliver – Gabby

Daily Graphic

* Industrialization drive: 67 business resource centres built

• 37 in operation – Trade Minister

* Govt considers regularizing built-up areas of CSIR lands – Lands Minister

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment