Today at the newsstands – Tuesday June 28, 2022

The Chronicle



* Economy is harsh but there is hope – Odeneho



* Subin MP-Hopeful pulls gun on Givers Boss



Ghanaian Times



* Let’s focus on TVET – Veep tells West, Central Africa govts



* Trade Minister advocates Loan Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs



Daily Guide



* NPP okays candidates for elections



* E-levy failing to deliver – Gabby



Daily Graphic



* Industrialization drive: 67 business resource centres built



• 37 in operation – Trade Minister



* Govt considers regularizing built-up areas of CSIR lands – Lands Minister



