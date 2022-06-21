You are here: HomeNews2022 06 21Article 1565648

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 21, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (14)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Encroachment on CSIR lands: Developers given 48 hours to vacate

* Students on government scholarships face hardship

Ghanaian Times

Covid-19 upsurge alert: Go for jabs…GMA, GRNMA worried over vaccine hesitancy

4 more police personnel interdicted…over Kumasi Islamic SHS disturbances

Daily Guide

* Ato Essien dashes to Supreme Court

* No sex on World Cup menu – 7-year jail term for culprits

New Crusading Guide

* Kufuor praises Bawumia…as a true and loyal son

* Punish attackers of journalists severely – Information Minister

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment