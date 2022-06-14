Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 14, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Green Ghana exceeds target



• Over 22m trees planted



* Repair works on Motorway cause heavy traffic



Ghanaian Times



* National Cathedral project will pay off – Ken Ofori-Atta



* KBTH on high alert over Covid-19 resurgence in staff



Daily Guide



* Police fire tear gas on rampaging students



* Heed calls for reform – Dame to IC



The Chronicle



* Alan calls for reformation of WTO



* Coup Trial: Adawudu accuses prosecution of withholding vital evidence



