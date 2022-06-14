You are here: HomeNews2022 06 14Article 1560251

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Green Ghana exceeds target

• Over 22m trees planted

* Repair works on Motorway cause heavy traffic

Ghanaian Times

* National Cathedral project will pay off – Ken Ofori-Atta

* KBTH on high alert over Covid-19 resurgence in staff

Daily Guide

* Police fire tear gas on rampaging students

* Heed calls for reform – Dame to IC

The Chronicle

* Alan calls for reformation of WTO

* Coup Trial: Adawudu accuses prosecution of withholding vital evidence

