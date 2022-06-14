Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 14, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Green Ghana exceeds target
• Over 22m trees planted
* Repair works on Motorway cause heavy traffic
Ghanaian Times
* National Cathedral project will pay off – Ken Ofori-Atta
* KBTH on high alert over Covid-19 resurgence in staff
Daily Guide
* Police fire tear gas on rampaging students
* Heed calls for reform – Dame to IC
The Chronicle
* Alan calls for reformation of WTO
* Coup Trial: Adawudu accuses prosecution of withholding vital evidence
