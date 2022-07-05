Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



* Driving transformation agenda: You’ll receive needed support



• President assures private sector



* IMF team arrives today



• Led by Mission Chief



Ghanaian Times



* 4 teacher unions down tools nationwide…declare strike to press home demand for COLA



* Major Mahama murder case: Prima facie case made against 14 accused persons



The Chronicle



* Kwabena Agyapong reflects on brutal murder of father 40yrs ago



* Suspected coup plotters to know fate on July 25



Daily Guide



* NHIS to pay 30% more for medicines



* Re-Instill confidence in business



You can browse our gallery for more headlines