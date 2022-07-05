Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
* Driving transformation agenda: You’ll receive needed support
• President assures private sector
* IMF team arrives today
• Led by Mission Chief
Ghanaian Times
* 4 teacher unions down tools nationwide…declare strike to press home demand for COLA
* Major Mahama murder case: Prima facie case made against 14 accused persons
The Chronicle
* Kwabena Agyapong reflects on brutal murder of father 40yrs ago
* Suspected coup plotters to know fate on July 25
Daily Guide
* NHIS to pay 30% more for medicines
* Re-Instill confidence in business
